Pink has paid a sweet birthday tribute to her son Jameson.

The 'Just Give Me a Reason' hitmaker posted a lovely birthday message for her youngest child as he marked his third birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: ''You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn't have it any other way. You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday (sic)''

Her husband Carey Hart - with whom she has Jameson, and also Willow Sage, eight - also had a sweet message for his kid.

He shared: ''Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much. You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Pink previously dubbed parenting as both ''beautiful'' and ''stressful'' and she thinks it is important to share her feelings with her fans because she can encourage others who are struggling as they can see she copes with bad times as well as good.

She said ''It's easy for me, I'm an open book. I think anytime that you can be human and flawed in front of others, kind of helps other people to feel less alone. We're all just trying to put one foot in front of the other ... being a mom is my favourite title, it's challenging, it's rewarding, it's confusing, it's beautiful, it's stressful.''

The 40-year-old singer recently hit out at ''parenting police'' on social media who have criticised the way she's raising her two children.

Alongside a snap of Willow playing with a friend running through sprinklers outside, she wrote on Instagram: ''Here's a picture of my child running through water. It wasn't even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn't even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country! #instagramisfun #f**ktheparentingpolice #ifyoufeellikeunfollowingpleasegodoitquickly #opinionsarelikea**holes #somanya**holes (sic)''