Pink thinks she has committed the biggest ''mom fail'' this Christmas.

The 38-year-old singer has been made to feel guilty by her six-year-old daughter Willow, who has penned a letter to Father Christmas in which she revealed she is concerned for her elf named Chippy who hasn't moved for a few days.

The 'So What?' hitmaker - who also has 11-month-old son Jameson with her husband Carey Hart - has shared a photograph of the letter her oldest child wrote on her Instagram account.

The note read: ''Santa, I am worried about Chippy. He has been in the same spot for three days. I don't know why. From Willow.''

And Pink captioned the post: ''Translation: MOM FAIL 'santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don't know why.' #elfonthesamedamnshelf (sic).''

Pink's error in playing the Elf on the Shelf game is that the festive ornament is meant to be put in a new hiding place around the house each morning in the run up to December 25, but the artist has failed to relocate the toy, which has alarmed Willow.

However, fans of the musician have taken to social media to resolve the issue and allay Willow's fears the doll is unwell.

One social media user replied to Pink - whose real name is Alecia Moore - and said: ''Oh no momma forgot ! My son is 15 so we never had elf on the shelf. I do however have letters to Santa and cookies left for the Jolly old man. Sooo it's not a fail you could always say the elf was tired from traveling back and forth from making toys to your house! Merri Christmas! (sic).''