Pink thinks parenting is both ''beautiful'' and ''stressful''.

The 'Raise a Glass' singer - who has daughter Willow, eight, and son Jameson, two, with husband Carey Hart - is always happy to be honest about her home life and thinks it's important to share her feelings with her fans because she can encourage others who are struggling as they can see she copes with bad times as well as good.

She told 'Access Hollywood': ''It's easy for me, I'm an open book. I think anytime that you can be human and flawed in front of others, kind of helps other people to feel less alone.

''We're all just trying to put one foot in front of the other...being a mom is my favourite title, it's challenging, it's rewarding, it's confusing, it's beautiful, it's stressful.''

On Sunday (10.11.19), Pink was honoured at the People's Choice Awards with the People's Champion accolade for her work with a number of charities and though she didn't think she ''deserved'' the award, she was proud to receive it.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony - where she was joined by her husband and kids - she said: ''It's a time when activism is more important than ever, so to be recognised for that. I think I have a long way to go, I don't think I deserve it, but it's inspiring.''

When she accepted her award at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the 'So What' hitmaker urged people to ''rebel'' by being ''kind''.

She said: ''It is an absolute honour to be getting this award. I grew up in a family of activists and I know that one person can make a difference.

''There is so much to be done. I don't care about your politics, I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness.

''Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who don't have what you have, help them get it. There is a planet that needs help, it feels good to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other.

''Get together with your friends and change the f***ing world.''