Pink was only planning to release an EP before she was inundated with calls from people wanting to contribute to her latest LP 'Hurts 2B Human'.

The 'Walk Me Home' singer didn't expect to put out a ''whole new project'', but couldn't turn down the chance to work with the likes of Khalid, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Sia, Julia Michaels and Dan Reynolds.

She told The Chicago-Sun Times: ''Opportunities kept coming up for me to work with all these incredible people, and I think that's what this record is all about: the village it took to create it.

''I thought maybe I'd just put out an EP for the fans, but then it started steamrolling into this whole new project.''

'Hurts 2B Human' - which was released on Friday (26.04.19) - is Pink's first studio album since 2017's 'Beautiful Trauma'.

It's not even halfway through the year yet, but Pink has already been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was this year's Outstanding Contribution To Music prize recipient at the BRIT Awards.

During her acceptance speech for the sidewalk tribute, the pop superstar praised her husband Carey Hart for being her ''muse'' and hailed their two children, Jameson, two, and daughter Willow, seven, her ''stars'', who she wouldn't ''shine'' without.

She said: ''Thank you to my fans - you guys make it matter. Thank you for coming.

My husband - he's so cute.

''He's my muse and if he didn't p**s me off all the time I'd have not much to say.

''I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you. Never change. My children - you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you.''

Meanwhile, the 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer previously revealed she credits her broad appeal to being a ''hot mess''.

She explained: ''I think I'm just a hot mess and people appreciate that. But I look like ... I go on tour and I look at the audience, and I can see every age. There's no real demographic. There's ... it's very surprising. It's three generations. And that's what I love about music. That's ... it's the only sort of universal language that we all

speak. And I don't know. I love that part. It's wonderful.''