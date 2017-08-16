Pink has ''made amends'' with Christina Aguilera.

The 37-year-old singer had been engaged in a war of words with the fellow musician for some time after Pink accused 36-year-old Christina - who's name is often stylised as Xtina - of being difficult to work with during their 2001 collaborative hit 'Lady Marmalade'.

However, whilst addressing a negative comment on Twitter regarding the news she would be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at this year's MTV VMAs, Pink has now claimed their feud is over.

The original tweet read: ''Let's celebrate @Pink's Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career, starring as Xtina backup singer.''

And the 'So What' hitmaker fired back: ''Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10'years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I [love] Xtina, we've made amends.... (sic)''

Pink then further addressed the comment further when she said that music should ''bring us all together'' and urged her haters to be ''be decent people'' and be ''inclusive''.

She continued: Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world

''Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person.

''And you're f***in rip van winkle if you've never seen one of my videos . (sic)''

Meanwhile, Pink will receive the Vanguard award - which is the highest award given at the annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) - during the ceremony at Forum in Inglewood, California on August 27.

Previously, the honour has been bestowed upon the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé, and last year's winner Rihanna.