Pink has praised Lady GaGa's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The 'Trouble' hitmaker has dismissed suggestions the 'Born This Way' singer copied her by abseiling from the roof in a harness at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (05.02.17) and called for people to ''celebrate'' the 30-year-old pop superstar for being brave enough to take on such an awe-inspiring stunt.

The 37-year-old singer - who has six-week-old baby Jameson Moon and five-year-old daughter Willow Sage with her husband Carey Hart - also reminded fellow Americans that there are more important issues to think about including the fact that the newly-elected President of America, Donald Trump, is trying to strip ''humanity away minute by minute''.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (06.02.17) to shut down gossipers, Pink wrote: ''For the record: Let's squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing.... Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people. Let's celebrate a woman who has the guys to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn't! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years! Now can we go back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping humanity away minute by minute... (sic)''

Gaga had her spectacular Super Bowl rooftop abseil planned a month before the show.

She wowed crowds as she took to the stage via the roof - and subsequently insisted she had no last-minute nerves about completing the epic and potentially dangerous decent.

Speaking backstage after the performance, she said: ''I made the decision about a month ago that I was gonna do it and I just stayed solid and went for it.''