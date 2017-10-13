Pink thinks it's time for the pop star feuds to stop because they are nothing more than ''girl-on-girl violence''.

The 'So What' singer has hit out at the seemingly relentless drama between her fellow musicians, with herself unwittingly getting involved in Taylor Swift's long-running spat with Katy Perry when she pronounced she was ''team Taylor'' when asked an impromptu question during a recent UK radio interview.

Pink, 38, tries now to be ''more thoughtful'' when it comes to commenting on the rows as she just doesn't want to be part of the feuds.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''I hate [the feuds]. I despise how readily available they are ... That's the only thing I'm a little more thoughtful about [these days].''

Pink - who released her new album 'Beautiful Trauma' on Friday (13.10.17) - heaped praise on Miley Cyrus for avoiding these feuds and using her music and voice to break down barriers.

She also thinks it's very brave and refreshing that Miley, 24, is willing to openly describe herself as pansexual - which means a person who is attracted to someone regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Pink said: ''I think people like Miley [Cyrus] ... I feel like people are just less inclined to be labelled now, which I really like. That's where I was always coming from. Just, leave it alone. I just wanna live my life. I don't need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. Because I don't know yet ... And I never say never ...''

Pink has been married to husband Carey Hart for 11 years, and she admitted their relationship has its ups and downs.

Speaking candidly, the pop superstar - who has six-year-old daughter Willow and nine-month-old son Jameson with Carey - shared: ''There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant ... he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some. And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the s**t you like. I don't ever wanna see you again.''