Pink is being treated for a gastric virus, forcing her to postpone a second concert in Sydney tonight (06.08.18).

The 'So What' singer was taken into hospital for a second time in a matter of days on Sunday (05.08.18), for what was first thought to be dehydration, but doctors have now diagnosed her with a stomach infection.

As a result, the 38-year-old singer will stay in the care of medical professionals for the time being.

Promoters Live Nation tweeted a statement, which read: ''UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. (sic)''

Pink is scheduled to play five nights at Sydney's Olympic Park this week, but only her show on Monday (06.08.18) has been postponed so far.

Last week, the star was forced to defend her decision to rest on the beach after cancelling the first night in Sydney.

Pink hit back at critics after she was photographed by paparazzi soaking up the sun with her daughter Willow, seven, on Byron Bay beach, hours after axing her concert at the Qudos Bank Arena last Friday (03.08.18), due to a chest infection.

Sharing a paparazzi picture of herself on the beach with her daughter Willow, seven, she wrote on Instagram: ''I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I've already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never f**ked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. As I said, I'm sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards. (sic)''