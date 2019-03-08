Pink makes sure to have dinner with her kids ''at least twice a week'' on tour.

The 'What About Us' hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday (07.03.19) to share a picture of her with her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow, seven, and two-year-old son Jameson, sitting around the table backstage enjoying tacos.

Pink admitted that it's important that they have the ''space'' to interact in private.

Alongside the family meal snap, she wrote: ''At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner. As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy. #lastedsevenminutes #gratitude #space #conversation #loosescrews (sic)''

The pop superstar was thrilled to find that the staff at her show at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia last night had decked out a large room for her kids to play in with a giant Connect Four game.

They also put up ballon letters spelling 'Funhouse' - a nod to Pink's 2008 LP of the same name.

Thanking the venue, she captioned a picture of her kids playing: ''Thank you to Colonial Life Arena for making my babies feel at home, and thank you to Columbia, South Carolina and surrounding people's that came to the show tonight. Your energy was felt in space, you added six years on to our lives. We love you. #fantasticnight #grateful #werockoutwithoursocksout (sic)''

Pink previously admitted taking her children on tour with her has been the ''hardest thing'' she has ever done.

The 'So What' hitmaker decided that she would hit the road with her two kids on her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' which kicked off in Phoenix last March.

Pink feels fortunate to be able to travel around with her family but it has been ''tricky'' to balance being a pop star with being a mother at the same time.

She said: ''Going on tour with children is really tricky. It's exhausting. It's the hardest thing I've ever done but I'm very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my life.''

The 'Trouble' singer is currently back in the US touring and will head to Canada next, before bringing her show to Ireland and the UK in June.

'The Beautiful Trauma Tour' wraps in the Netherlands on August 11.