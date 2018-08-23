Pink halted her concert in Australia to hug a teenage fan whose mother recently passed away.
Pink stopped her concert to hug a bereaved fan.
The 38-year-old star was performing in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday (21.08.18) when a sign from 14-year-old Leah Murphy caught her eye.
Pink read the poster out loud to the audience, telling them it said: ''My name is Leah - I'm 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug...Please!''
She climbed down from the stage to find her teenage fan and gave her a hug, took selfies with Leah and autographed her arm.
And the teenager was pleased with how ''nice'' her idol was.
She told Yahoo! after the show: ''I was crying a lot and Pink said, 'Oh don't cry, you look so pretty. Everything's going to be OK.' She was really nice. She's really sweet.''
A few months before the concert, Leah and her mother Debbie - who died in June - had bought tickets to attend Pink's concert in Sydney, which was due to take place earlier this month but was cancelled after the 'So What' hitmaker was hospitalised.
And the singer's music will always be special to Leah because she was someone who both she and her mother liked to listen to.
She recalled: ''We used to sing [her songs] always together and dance around the house.''
Leah was accompanied to the concert by her aunt, Katrina Donkin, and her relative praised the ''genuine'' star for being so kind to her niece.
She told ABC News: ''Pink just held her for ... it felt like 20 seconds.
''And Leah's only 14, she's a teeny-tiny little thing and she just sobbed uncontrollably in her arms.
''Pink was just so genuine, she said, 'hey, don't cry, everything's going to be OK'.
''Pink took a selfie with her, signed her arm in marker, and then hopped back on the stage and said, 'Everyone call your mum'.''
And the encounter lifted all of Leah's family.
Katrina said: ''I haven't seen her smile so much since. Her dad said he woke up feeling happy today, happier than he has been in a long time.''
