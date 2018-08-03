Pink has defended her decision to rest on the beach after cancelling her Sydney concert.

The 38-year-old singer has hit back at critics after she was photographed by paparazzi soaking up the sun with her daughter Willow, seven, on Byron Bay beach on Thursday (02.08.18), hours after axing her concert at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday (03.08.18), due to a chest infection.

Sharing the paparazzi shot, the 'What About Us' hitmaker - who also has 18-month-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart - fumed on Instagram: ''I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life.

''This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I've already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. [sic]''

The mother-of-two then accused the paparazzi for ''surrounding'' her and her daughter and called them ''parasites'' for selecting which photos they wanted to show the public.

The singer added: ''This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.

''The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don't show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. [sic]''

The pop star then reassured fans that she will be fit enough no matter what to continue her 'Beautiful Trauma Tour' and that any dates cancelled will be rescheduled.

She concluded: ''I will see everyone tomorrow whether I'm better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I'm sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards. [sic]''