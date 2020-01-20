Pink ''feels weird'' about getting older.

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer - whose real name is Alicia Beth Moore - took to social media to post a letter to herself, in which she tells herself not to be too hard on herself when it comes to ageing, because she has been struggling to ''get used'' to the ''reality'' of getting older.

She wrote: ''Letter to self; Dear Me, you're getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked. (sic)''

Pink, 40, admitted she has considered ''altering [her] face'' before, but says she wants her children - Willow, eight, and Jameson, three, whom she has with husband Carey Hart - to see her age naturally.

She added: ''Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn't move. I'm cannot get behind it. I just can't.

''I want my children to know what I look like when I'm angry. (sic)''

But despite her body hang ups, the 'So What' hitmaker is proud of her ''individuality'', and took a moment to praise herself for being able to get on stage - where she often performs acrobatics alongside her songs - even as she gets older.

She wrote in a final tweet: ''I'm fortunate because I've never really depended on my looks. I've decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s**t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss (sic)''