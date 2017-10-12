Pink drunkenly asked Eminem to make a guest appearance on her new album.

The 'Get The Party Started' singer recorded the track 'Revenge' with Slim Shady for her new album 'Beautiful Trauma', and she admitted the collaboration came up after she had ''a lot of wine'' one night.

Speaking to the LA Times: ''We wrote the song, Johan, Max and I, and I wanted a rap Grammy. So I drank a lot of wine and I wrote a rap, and I was mediocrely impressed by my rap skills.

''Then I went home and drank more wine, because that always sounds like a good idea, and I emailed Eminem and I said, 'I've loved you since you gave me your autograph in 2001 at the MTV Awards, and I'm gonna be a rapper now and you're gonna rap with me'. And he wrote back and said OK.''

Pink - who will release the album on Friday (13.10.17) - also opened up about a potential pairing with 'Piano Man' legend Billy Joel.

While she asked the star to write with her in the past, he always claimed he was done working on ''pop music'', but he eventually agreed to give it go.

However, it didn't go to plan, with Pink explaining: ''The problem is he's too good for me. I clammed up. But we're gonna keep trying.

''He goes, 'Do me a favour: Go home, pick out the best poem you've ever written and send it to me, and I'll make you a song.' I got home and was like, 'All my poems are the worst pieces of trash I've ever seen in my life.' ''