Pink has donated $500,000 to the Red Cross in aid of their relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

The charitable organisation has set up a relief effort to help those in Houston, Texas, affected by the natural disaster which devastated the city, and the 37-year-old singer has generously given half a million dollars to support the cause.

Red Cross Los Angeles wrote on their Twitter account on Friday (01.09.17): ''Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our [hearts] for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts! (sic)''

They also shared a video of their employees thanking the 'So What' hitmaker for her generosity, which was captioned: ''We're partial to red, but pink is great, too. Thank you @Pink for your generous donation to our #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts (sic)''

And Pink isn't the only celebrity to have shared their wealth with those affected by the storm either, as it was recently revealed Taylor Swift made a ''very sizeable donation'' to Houston Food Bank in aid of their relief efforts.

The organisation took to their Facebook page on Friday to thank the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker for her charitable deed, and wrote: ''Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston. We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community. #houstonstrong (sic)''.

Meanwhile, 'Miss Congeniality' actress Sandra Bullock donated a whopping $1 million to a relief effort.

She said: ''I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another.''

And 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kris Jenner and her daughters - Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - have also donated $500,000 to the victims of the disaster.

Kris announced on Twitter: ''My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy (sic)''