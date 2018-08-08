Pink has been discharged from hospital and will return to the stage in Sydney on Saturday (11.08.18).

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker was treated for a gastric virus, forcing her to postpone a string of her 'Beautiful Trauma Tour' shows at the Australian city's Qudos Bank Arena, but she has confirmed she is on the road to recovery and will be announcing the reschedule dates for the gigs that were pushed back, later today (08.08.18).

The only other affected date is Thursday (09.08.18).

Pink has also thanked the ''amazing'' doctors and nurses at St Vincent's Hospital for looking after her and her young children Willow, seven, and 18-month-old Jameson - whom she has with husband Carey Hart - and her fans for their ''patience'' and ''compassion''.

The 'So What' singer will spend time with her children drinking plenty of fluids to make sure she is hydrated ahead of her stage return, and informed paparazzi that she and her kids may be seen out and about after she was slammed for enjoying a beach day with her family at Byron Bay after calling off her first show.

In a lengthy update to fans posted on Instagram, she said: ''Hi beautiful Sydney people.

First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery.

On Monday, we were absolutely

planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of

anyone's control, and of course, wasn't planned that way.

I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest.

A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don't just stand in front a microphone and sing.

I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s**t show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.

Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids.

That's a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I'll try to control the smiling.

My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years. All of my love.

Pink

I also want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent's Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids. (sic)''