Pink has defended Jessica Simpson against trolls who criticised her for letting her daughter dye her hair.

Earlier this week, Jessica, 39, was slammed for letting her seven-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson dye the ends of her hair purple after she was inspired by Dove Cameron's character, Mal, in the hit 'Descendants' film franchise.

Now, the 39-year-old singer - who has children Willow, eight, and two-year-old Jameson with husband Carey Hart - has spoken out against the online trolls by sharing a picture of her daughter Willow having her hair dyed blue.

She wrote: ''I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday . #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoolosers #ohlookmanocomments (sic)''

Pink is no stranger to nasty comments online in regards to the way she parents her two children and announced last month that she had disabled her Instagram comments following backlash from critics.

Uploading a picture of her spouse drinking a glass of wine on a pool float, Pink wrote on her Instagram: ''Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: there will be no more comments on this page! Hahahaha! Looks like you're gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever. (sic)''

Her post came just days after she received backlash for allowing her children to run at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial, after she posted a picture of the two tots roaming free around the giant concrete blocks at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

Explaining that her children are, in fact, Jewish, she wrote: ''Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves. (sic)''