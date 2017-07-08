Pink has shared a picture of herself breastfeeding while getting her make-up done.

The 'Just Like Fire' hitmaker posted the cute photo of her holding her six-month-old son Jameson up to her breast on Instagram and said that her little boy - whom she has with husband Carey Hart - is already ''multitasking'' like his mom.

She captioned the post: ''Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @katyjeung (sic)''

The 37-year-old pop star loves to share special moments with her children on the photo-sharing app.

She recently got trapped in the lift backstage at her first concert in four years with her six-year-old daughter Willow.

Sharing the overhead shot on Instagram, she wrote: ''Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help (sic)''

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer was performing at Summerfest in Milwaukee in Wisconsin, and updated her fans to let them know they got out safe and she made it to the stage.

Posting a picture in curlers getting ready for the show, Pink - whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore - added: ''We made it out #gettingcute (sic)''

Pink thanked her fans for coming to her concert, but confessed she couldn't wait for it to be over as she was so nervous.

And she also admitted to forgetting the lyrics to four songs.

Alongside a photo of her and Willow snuggled up on the couch, she wrote: ''THANKYOU kind folks of Summerfest. Milwaukee. What a cool place. Thanks to all who came from far and wide. I'm so glad that first show is over. Haha.

''After four years, it's always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love. This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful. (sic)''