Pink is Team Taylor in the Taylor Swift /Katy Perry feud.

The 37-year-old singer was asked to choose a side in the long-running saga between the two stars, which began with a conflict over backing dancers, and admitted she would back Taylor, 27.

When asked ''Taylor or Katy?'' during a rapid-fire question round with UK radio station KISS FM, Pink said: ''Taylor? Is that OK?''

She went on to add: ''You can't win no matter what you say, anyway. Everyone wakes up offended.''

Katy, 32, and Taylor have been embroiled in a bitter feud since Taylor claimed the 'Bon Appetite' singer pinched three of her backing dancers from her 'Red' tour in 2012, but Katy recently said she's tired of the fighting.

In 2014, Taylor released single 'Bad Blood' which was believed to be about the drama with Katy, who retaliated with 'Swish Swish' this year, which is also reportedly about their battle.

Speaking recently about the drama, Katy said: ''That's true, there is a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it.

''She wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I'm like 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you wanna deal with it?'''

Meanwhile, 'What About Us' singer Pink recently revealed her own long-running conflict with Christina Aguilera is over.

Pink has previously accused 36-year-old Christina - whose name is often written as Xtina - of being difficult to work with during their 2001 collaborative hit 'Lady Marmalade'.

However, whilst addressing a negative comment on Twitter regarding the news she would be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at this year's MTV VMAs, Pink claimed their feud is over.

The original tweet read: ''Let's celebrate @Pink's Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career, starring as Xtina backup singer.''

And the 'So What' hitmaker fired back: ''Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10'years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I [love] Xtina, we've made amends....

''Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world

''Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person.

''And you're f***in rip van winkle if you've never seen one of my videos. (sic)''