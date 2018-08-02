Pink has been forced to axe the opening night of her Sydney 'Beautiful Trauma Tour' dates, due to a chest infection.

The 38-year-old singer was advised by doctors to postpone her first of nine shows in the Australian city at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday (03.08.18), much to the ''frustration'' of the 'What About Us' hitmaker.

Writing to fans via Twitter, Pink said: ''Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday's show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I'm sorry. [sic]''

Pink asked followers from the city where the best place is to buy ''wellness shots'' and ''fresh juices'' to aid with her recovery, whilst asking whether or not she should use a Neti-Pot to relieve her sinuses.

She added: ''Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there? Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti- pots. They scare me. [sic]''

Promoters Live Nation are working to reschedule the date and have reassured fans that the rest of the run ''will not be affected''.

They said in a statement: ''Due to illness, Pink's performance scheduled for this Friday night (August 3) at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed.

''Pink is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and has received medical advice that she should not perform in order to facilitate her recovery.

''Live Nation is working to reschedule the August 3 performance and will make a further announcement concerning these arrangements at a later time.

''All other performances on the Australian leg of Pink's Beautiful Trauma World Tour will go ahead as scheduled. At this stage the upcoming Sydney performances from Saturday, August 4 and onwards will not be affected.''