Pink has announced her new album is called 'Beautiful Trauma' and will drop on October 13th.

The 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to show off the cover art of her upcoming seventh studio album - a follow up to 2012's 'The Truth About Love' - and admitted she is ''insanely proud'' of the forthcoming record.

She captioned the covert art image: ''I could not be more excited right now. My single comes out today ''what About Us'' and my new album ''Beautiful Trauma'' comes out October 13th. I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. (sic)''

The star - whose real name is Alecia Moore - also admitted she is ''grateful'' for her fans standing by her over the years.

She added: ''It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you. (sic)''

Since releasing her last record, Pink has extended her and husband Carey Hart's brood, giving birth to son Jameson in December 2016, a brother for their six-year-old daughter Willow.

Pink made her concert comeback in July at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but her preparations for the show didn't quite go to plan as she and Willow got stuck in a lift.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help (sic)''

But she later reassured her fans they had got out safely, writing: ''We made it out #gettingcute (sic)''

After the gig, Pink admitted she was ''glad'' her comeback show had ended because she was so nervous and forgot the words to four of her hits.

She wrote: ''THANKYOU kind folks of Summerfest. Milwaukee. What a cool place. Thanks to all who came from far and wide. I'm so glad that first show is over. Haha.

''After four years, it's always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love. This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful. (sic)''