Pink and Carey Hart marked their 14th anniversary with a motorcycle ride.

The loved up couple - who married on January 7, 2006 - wanted a low-key celebration to mark the occasion, and they decided to hit the road in California earlier this month to enjoy a trip together.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': We went on a motorcycle ride. We went to Ojai and stayed in an Airstream and it was really fun.''

The pair - who share daughter Willow, eight, and son Jameson, three, together - are grateful for each other and the family they're raising.

Pink added: ''I mean, it's fun to have a family and to be able to say, 'Do you remember?' or I'll say something like, 'I can't believe my dad said that.'

''And Carey will be like, 'He said that 10 years ago.' And I'm like, 'He did?' So, it's good that he reminds me of what happens in my life.''

The two lovebirds both shared romantic posts on Instagram last week to mark their anniversary, with Pink admitting their relationship ''isn't perfect'' but still showering her man with praise.

She wrote: ''We've been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn't perfect, but I'm grateful it's ours.

''I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times.''

And Carey described his wife as his ''best friend'', while admitting she doesn't like it when he says that.

He said: ''14 years married to this amazing woman. I'm so proud of the life that we have built together.

''Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now!

''Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don't like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.''