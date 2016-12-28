Pink and Carey Hart have welcomed their second child.

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker took to Instagram to share the first picture of her little boy - Jameson Moon Hart - who arrived on Monday (26.12.16).

Captioning the photo on the social media site, she wrote: ''Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 (sic)''

The 37-year-old singer - who also has daughter Willow, five, with Carey - posted a picture of him with their little boy, writing: ''I love my baby daddy.''

No other details about the baby boy have yet to be released.

And Carey will no doubt be pleased by the baby's arrival as he previously revealed he would love to have a son.

He shared: ''We got one princess, so hopefully we'll have a little guy coming. I don't want any competition for my daughter. I'm nervous for what it's going to be ... It's been a while since we've had a baby around the house. It's going to be really fun.

''Willow is over the moon. She's been talking about how she wants a baby sister. She built a bicycle for him or her. So we're going to finish it up after No. 2 shows up. She tore the bike all apart and after No. 2 shows up, she's going to decide the colours that she wants to do for it. I told her, 'Look, he or she is not going to be able to use it for a while - but they'll be ready for it' ... Right now, she's very excited, until they start taking her toys and breaking her stuff, and then we'll see how it goes.''

Pink announced her pregnancy in November, when she shared a picture of her blossoming baby bump with her 28 million followers on Twitter.