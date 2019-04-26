Pink and Carey Hart have been in couples' therapy for 17 years.

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker has revealed her and her husband have always had counselling from the beginning of their relationship.

She said: ''We have been in couples counselling almost our entire 17 years that we've been together.''

And the 39-year-old singer also opened up about her anxiety and depression.

Speaking in a preview for The Today Show, she added: ''For my generation I feel like it was depression and suicide and suicide is super prevalent still, but now it's like it comes from a place of anxiety ... And I get that, I fully understand that, and I've been depressed; I have anxiety. I overthink everything.''

Pink recently urged mothers to ''give themselves and each other a break''.

She wrote: ''A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I'm not afraid to f**k up in public. We cried together. It's so hard. Y'all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break. (sic)''

And the singer previously insisted she won't label her children's gender after her daughter Willow expressed a desire to marry an African woman.

She said: ''We are a very label-less household. Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?' And she's like, 'Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.' I was like, 'What the f**k, who are you? Who is paying for this by the way?'''