Pink and Carey Hart are continuously ''evolving'' as a couple.

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer and her professional motocross competitor husband have been married since 2006 and credit their long term relationship is down to how they change and adapt to one another as the years go by.

He said: ''You know, when we started, we were just two dumb kids full of piss and vinegar. And we've slowly stood the test of time, and as a couple, we're evolving as we get older. Interests change, and all the complications with relationships, that's probably the most surprising piece: that we've been able to evolve through it.''

And the 40-year-old singer feels her life ''started'' when she became a mom.

She added: ''The thing that I think is the best thing about us is that we thoroughly enjoy being a family, I feel like my life started when I became a mom, and that sounds dumb and cliché and all that. But we go camping on the weekends. I'd say the time Carey and I spend together is probably motorcycle dates. We go on motorcycle rides together, and we're very low-maintenance. And I don't know the last time I saw a grown-up movie. I don't even know what that was. I don't think I've seen anything non-animated in years ... But no, just somehow it works. We have really fun kids. And we live on a farm. We go for walks and we make wine together. It's all good.''

Pink and Carey adore their two children - Willow Sage, eight, and Jameson Moon, three - but the sportsman has ruled out having anymore.

In a joint interview with his wife for Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I'm done.''

To which she joked back: ''Unless I trade him in for a younger model.''