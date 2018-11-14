Pink's husband Carey Hart has warned''looters to think twice before heading to Malibu'' following the California wildfire devastation.
The 43-year-old motocross rider - who has children Willow, seven, and 23-month-old Jameson with the 'So What' pop star - took to Instagram to share a picture of an armed group of men standing behind a sign that reads ''Looters will be shot on site''.
It is unclear if Carey was one of the men in the picture, but he captioned the post: ''It's unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis.
''While the Malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires.
''There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu. #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment'' (sic)
Carey's post came after Liam Hemsworth evacuated the home he shares with fiancée Miley Cyrus over the weekend as the Woolsey fire tore through the Malibu and Calabasas area, and on Tuesday (13.11.18), he returned to the site where his house once stood, and shared a picture of the rubble, including concrete letters that spelled out ''love''.
Posting the snap on Twitter, Liam wrote: ''It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.
''To help: http://themalibufoundation.org & @happyhippiefdn (sic)''
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's house also burned down over the weekend, shortly after they were evacuated from the property.
Meanwhile, stars including Gerard Butler, Cher, Liam Payne, Iggy Azalea, and Kim Kardashian West have all had to evacuate their homes.
