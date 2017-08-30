'The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains' is on track to become the most-visited music exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The high-in-demand exhibit has seen the likes of Madonna, U2 and Guns N' Roses among 300,000 visitors to walk through the doors since it opened in May, and has now been extended by two weeks ending on October 15.

It even looks set to knock the 'David Bowie Is Exhibition' off the number one spot with the most visits.

The display is a look back at the psychedelic band's incredible career marking the 50th anniversary of the group's first album 'The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn' and their debut single 'Arnold Layne'.

Roger Waters and Nick Mason reunited in London back in February for the launch - which they said they needed to do as they ''might not be around much longer''.

As well as wanting to celebrate the 'Comfortably Numb' rockers' special birthday, Mason, 73, admitted it was important for them to curate the historic artefacts now because none of the surviving members - which also includes 70-year-old guitarist David Gilmour - are getting any younger.

He told BANG Showbiz at the time: ''Well, I think there's a couple of reasons: one is celebrating 50 years, and two is that we're of an age where we might not be around much longer.''

Among the items on display in the 350 separate exhibits is concept art from the planning stages of the band's tours, paintings by original lead singer Syd Barrett, guitars, album art and clothes worn by the band at all stages of their musical journey.

There are also unique pieces of rock 'n' roll memorabilia such as a letter from the helicopter pilot hired to chase the giant inflatable pig, suspended above Battersea Power Station for the cover of 1977 album 'Animals' after it broke free and floated off towards Kent and the actual corporal punishment cane that was used on Waters when he was at school in Cambridge, a formative experience that inspired songs on 'The Wall'.

Visitors to the attraction are welcomed inside through a Bedford van which the first line-up - comprised of Waters, Mason and the late Barrett and keyboard player Rick Wright - used to tour the UK in the mid-60s.

Tickets for 'The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains' can purchased now.