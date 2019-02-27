Pink Floyd will re-release 'A Saucerful of Secrets' on vinyl to celebrate Record Store Day 2019.

The iconic rock band's second album - which was initially released in 1968 - has been remastered by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman for the special release on April 13.

Fans of the record will be able to pick up a limited edition version of the LP, which will be printed on ''premium 12'' 180-gram black vinyl, with a black poly-lined inner sleeve''.

This special release even includes a ''faithful reproduction of the original sleeve'', right down to the Columbia imprint logo used when the band brought out their early music in the UK.

Despite the use of the logo, the LP comes from Pink Floyd Records, which was launched three years ago and has continued to support Record Store Day.

The event itself is a global celebration of physical music and ''the culture of the independently owned record store'', with bands all over the world treating fans to special releases.

'A Saucerful of Secrets' was recorded before and after Syd Barrett's exit from the group, meaning it is the only non-compilation release in the band's history which features the musician alongside Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Nick Mason, and his replacement David Gilmour.

Last month, drummer Mason admitted the band as a whole ''failed'' Barrett with how they responded to their late singer's struggles.

Speaking about their 1967 song 'Bike', he said: ''The lyrics to this are so very Syd, astonishingly clever. It's fun, but there's a depth of sadness to them.

''When I listen to it now, I realise how young and immature we were and how hopeless we were at coming to grips with Syd's breakdown.''