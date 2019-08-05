Pierce Brosnan is reportedly set to join Rachel McAdams in Will Ferrell's new Netflix comedy 'Eurovision'.
The 66-year-old actor is said to be starring alongside Rachel McAdams in Will Ferrell's new Netflix comedy based around the annual singing contest.
Details about the plot have not yet emerged, but HN Entertainment reports that Brosnan will appear with Ferrell and McAdams, who are said to be playing Icelanders.
The 'Anchorman' star will produce the project through his Gary Sanchez Productions company, and he is penning the script with Andrew Steele, while David Dobkin is helming the project.
Filming will be taking place in Iceland and Tel-Aviv, Israel, although no release date has been set by the streaming service.
It was recently announced that and Ferrell Adam McKay had ended their partnership under their Gary Sanchez Productions banner in order to ''start anew'', but they confirmed existing projects were set to continue.
The pair teamed up for more than a decade on films such as 'Vice', 'Step Brothers' and 'Talladega Nights' - as well as both the 'Anchorman' and 'Daddy's Home' franchises - but their working relationship is coming to an end.
While McKay revealed it was ''the best time'' for the pair to cease their Gary Sanchez Productions business, he insisted it would be ''heartbreaking'' to never work with Ferrell again, and teased they have an idea ''kicking around''.
He said: ''We both felt it had got pretty big and it was time to start up anew. It's the best time.
''We have an idea we're kicking around right now which we'd love to do. If he and I didn't work together, that would be heartbreaking. We're going to do everything we can to make sure that's not the case.''
