Pierce Brosnan thanks his wife for ''the love'' she has given him, as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.
The 65-year-old actor and Keely Shaye Smith married 17 years ago in 2001, but after having dated for eight years before tying the knot, they are currently celebrating 25 years since they first began their lives together.
And to ring in the milestone, Pierce - who has two sons Dylan, 21, and Paris, 17, with Keely - has taken to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his spouse.
Posting a professional shot of the pair together on the site on Thursday (19.07.18), the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actor wrote: ''Thank you for the love my love of these past 25 years, onwards... (sic)''
The couple are known to pack on the PDA and Pierce - who also has adopted son Christopher, 45, and son Sean, 34, as well as adopted daughter Charlotte who lost her battle with cancer in 2013 at the age of 42 - has gushed about his spouse on several occasions.
In 2016, he said: ''I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.''
And last year, the 'Die Another Day' actor said the key to his lasting happy marriage with Keely was the quality time they spend together.
He said: ''My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara - we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine. We didn't listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other's voices and sorted out the world.''
Pierce met Keely after losing his first wife Cassandra Harris - whom he married in 1980 - to cancer in 1991.
