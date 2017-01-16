The actor, who starred on NBC spy drama Remington Steele in the '80s, will next be seen in AMC’s The Son, which premieres on the cable network on 8 April (17).

It will be the former James Bond star's first major television gig for thirty years, since his starring role on the 1982 TV show that helped him land the role of IAN FLEMING's British spy. In the new drama, the 63-year-old stars as Eli, the patriarch in the multi-generational epic tale of America’s birth as a superpower through the violent rise and fall of a Texas family.

“I’ve been looking for something like this for the last for or five years,” Brosnan revealed during the show’s panel discussion at the Television Critics Association panel, reports Deadline. “The show came to me graciously and gloriously from left field."

Based on Philipp Meyer’s best-selling novel of the same name, The Son spans 150 years and three generations, tracing the story of Eli MCCullough and his family in a saga that traces the settling of Texas from its days as a wild frontier to the oil boom — with no shortage of violence.

Comparing his experience of television in the early ’80s to the current climate, Brosnan called the new landscape of television a “different beast" to his early experiences in the medium and praised the writing as being more “fertile and robust” now.

A shorter number of episodes also appealed to the star who is less keen on longer runs.

“I don’t have the wish or desire to do such brutal episodic TV like that,” he explained. The Son‘s 10 episodes (are) doable and manageable.”

But while he is understandably enthused about his return to television, Brosnan ruled out any talk of reprising the Remington Steele role that made him famous in a reboot. “That would be another man’s job,” he stated flatly.