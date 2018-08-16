Veteran star Pierce Brosnan has claimed that James Bond movies have lost all of their humour.
The 65-year-old actor - who starred as the iconic British spy from 1995 to 2002 - has bemoaned the direction the money-spinning film franchise has taken, saying it has become devoid of its humour over recent years.
He explained: ''There's not much humour. When I played him, you have to let the audience in that this is a fantastic joke. What I am doing here, jumping off a motorcycle and catching up a plane, is completely preposterous. But for me you had to let them in.
''That's what I was brought up with. Sean (Connery) did it, Roger (Moore) did it par excellence.''
Pierce believes the makers of the Bond movies felt a pressure to evolve the franchise following the success of the first 'Bourne' movie, 'The Bourne Identity'.
He said: ''I knew there had been a seismic shift, and little did I know I was going to be part of that in the curtain falling on my contract.
''I knew they had to make adjustments. They had strong competition and they haven't reinvented it, but given it a much more muscular, dynamic twist.''
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Idris Elba remains in the frame to replace Daniel Craig as Bond.
The London-born actor has been persistently linked with the coveted role over recent years and movie boss Barbara Broccoli has reportedly told an industry pal ''it is time'' for a non-white star to play 007.
Director Antoine Fuqua said Barbara feels the moment has arrived for an ethnic minority actor to play Bond, adding that it will ''happen eventually''.
He said: ''Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.''
