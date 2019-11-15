Pierce Brosnan's sons have been named as the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors.

Models Dylan and Paris Brosnan - the 'Goldeneye' star's kids with second wife Keely Shaye Smith - feel ''honoured'' to be the first brothers to have been given the prestigious title and admitted their parents are equally delighted.

Dylan, 22, said: ''They were blown away, and we were too,'' Dylan shared. ''We're so honored to be able to have this opportunity.''

And the pair's famous father - who also has three kids with late first wife Charlotte Harris - has passed on some advice to his sons.

Asked what he'd said to them, Paris, 18, told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Be kind, take it all in and be compassionate.''

The news of their role came ''completely out of the blue'' for the brothers last month as their parents hadn't told the they had been submitted for consideration.

Dylan explained to Variety: ''Our mom called us when we were both in film school.

''We went out of class to take the call and she said you guys have been asked to be the Golden Globe ambassadors and we couldn't believe it, we were over the moon.''

The title of ambassador typically goes to the child of a celebrity and their duties include assisting in distributing the Golden Globe trophies at the ceremony, and working in raising awareness of a selected charitable cause, with the brothers having chosen FEED, a social impact-driven organisation which helps bring nutritious meals to school-aged children around the world.

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria in a statement: ''For the first time in Golden Globe history, we've proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season.

''Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment.

''We're excited to see how they'll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger.''

Last year's Golden Globe Ambassador was Idris Elba's daughter Isan, while Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone held the position the year before.

The role was previously known as Miss or Mr Golden Globe but it was changed in 2017, the year Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, held the honour.

The 2020 Golden Globes take place on 5 January.