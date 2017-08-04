Pierce Brosnan has paid tribute to the late Robin Williams one week before the three-year anniversary of his death, and has gushed about the star's acting ability.
Pierce Brosnan has paid tribute to the late Robin Williams, one week before the anniversary of his death.
The 64-year-old actor portrayed Stuart 'Stu' Dunmeyer in the 1993 comedy movie alongside Robin and in remembrance of the late movie legend, who tragically committed suicide in 2014 aged 63, Pierce has shared the fond memories he holds of his time working with the talented actor just days before the three year anniversary of his passing.
The dark-haired hunk shared a photograph of a scene from the movie, which captures him holding the drinks whilst Robin, who is dressed as the female titular character, sits at the bar.
Pierce captioned the post: ''... I remember this day like it was yesterday ...it was a San Francisco morning on the set of 'Mrs Doubtfire' ...a drive by fruiting...I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. (sic).''
And the 'The World is Not Enough' star feels ''proud'' he was given the opportunity to have known the 'Jumanji' icon.
He continued: ''I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams. (sic).''
Meanwhile, Robin's wife, Susan Schneider, has previously hailed her late spouse as a hardworking actor who put all of his energy into his performances and was more reserved and ''contemplative'' at behind the scenes.
Speaking previously about the father of three - who had 28-year-old daughter Zelda, Cody, 25, and 31-year-old son Zachary, 31, from his previous relationships - Susan said: ''Robin was a quiet, intellectual man, sometimes playful. But primarily what moved him was the fact that he was an observational genius,'' she said. ''And if you can imagine the energy that he would bring to the stage -- no one can do that full-time. And I think the brilliance behind that impact of energy he would bring was because in his time off, he was someone who was contemplative and an observational genius.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
One of the strongest action thrillers in recent years, this gripping movie cleverly casts actors...
For one family, starting over is about to become the most difficult task they could...
Unusually gritty and grounded, this terrorism thriller avoids the pitfalls of most overwrought action movies...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...
Even though it never feels believable, this twisty spy thriller has such a quick pace...
During his CIA days, Peter Devereaux was an exceptional tutor in his field. He taught...
Peter Devereaux is a former CIA agent and a brilliant tutor, who taught his ex...
An old-school caper comedy, this goofy romp struggles to surmount its badly contrived screenplay. Fortunately...
Richard and Kate are middle-class and middle-aged parents who have come to the end of...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...
Martin Sharp is a disgraced TV presenter whose ambitions and family have been destroyed by...