Pierce Brosnan has paid tribute to the late Robin Williams, one week before the anniversary of his death.

The 64-year-old actor portrayed Stuart 'Stu' Dunmeyer in the 1993 comedy movie alongside Robin and in remembrance of the late movie legend, who tragically committed suicide in 2014 aged 63, Pierce has shared the fond memories he holds of his time working with the talented actor just days before the three year anniversary of his passing.

The dark-haired hunk shared a photograph of a scene from the movie, which captures him holding the drinks whilst Robin, who is dressed as the female titular character, sits at the bar.

Pierce captioned the post: ''... I remember this day like it was yesterday ...it was a San Francisco morning on the set of 'Mrs Doubtfire' ...a drive by fruiting...I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. (sic).''

And the 'The World is Not Enough' star feels ''proud'' he was given the opportunity to have known the 'Jumanji' icon.

He continued: ''I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams. (sic).''

Meanwhile, Robin's wife, Susan Schneider, has previously hailed her late spouse as a hardworking actor who put all of his energy into his performances and was more reserved and ''contemplative'' at behind the scenes.

Speaking previously about the father of three - who had 28-year-old daughter Zelda, Cody, 25, and 31-year-old son Zachary, 31, from his previous relationships - Susan said: ''Robin was a quiet, intellectual man, sometimes playful. But primarily what moved him was the fact that he was an observational genius,'' she said. ''And if you can imagine the energy that he would bring to the stage -- no one can do that full-time. And I think the brilliance behind that impact of energy he would bring was because in his time off, he was someone who was contemplative and an observational genius.''