Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan has revealed he's been told he's ''too handsome'' for some movie roles.
Pierce Brosnan feels ''extremely lucky'' to be so good looking.
The 65-year-old actor - who starred as James Bond from 1995 until 2002 - works hard to stay handsome, but he's also found his attractiveness to be detrimental to his career on occasions.
Pierce shared: ''I was extremely lucky to be born with this face.
''I was about seven when I won a comb in a lucky dip and that was my introduction to Brylcreem. I work hard at keeping it - I train and work out pretty much every day - but even when I was a kid I knew there had to be something going on behind the looks.
''I've also been told I'm too tall, too dark and too handsome for a lot of the parts I really wanted to do, like 'Angela's Ashes'. But, hey, who is ever going to complain about being told they are too good-looking?''
Despite being one of Hollywood's most handsome stars, Pierce has never fallen foul of the temptations of the film business.
The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actor's first wife Cassandra Harris died of cancer in 1991, and he's been married to Keely Smith since 2001.
Asked whether he's ever been tempted to stray, he told Event magazine: ''I love women, I love women who flirt. Barbra [Streisand] is a great flirt. But I think most women know very quickly what sort of a man I am.
''I am a one-woman man. It's possibly the Catholic in me but it's also who I am. Why on earth would I want to let a great woman who makes me happy slip through my fingers?
''There are women who try and push it but Keeley is very good at pushing back. If I have a love scene in a movie, she calls that 'legal cheating', otherwise she knows she never needs to worry. My life wouldn't mean a lot without her.''
