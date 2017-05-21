'Die Another Day' star Pierce Brosnan says he got frustrated playing the role of James Bond.
The 64-year-old actor portrayed the British Secret Service Spy for four 007 films from 1995 to 2002 -'GoldenEye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 'The World Is Not Enough' and 'Die Another Day' - before Daniel Craig took over in 2006's 'Casino Royale', but has admitted he grew bored of the character as he feels the films need to be more ''gritty and real''.
Speaking to Total Film, Brosnan said: ''There was a certain frustration within me as the films went on as I could see the world happening around me and the movies... I wanted Bond to get a little more gritty and real and down and dirty but however you try to nurse it along the scripts would come along with the same outlandish scenarios.
''So you go with the flow and just enjoy the great experience of travelling the world and being this character.''
The actor also admits when he read the script for 2002's 'Die Another Day' there were parts that he thought were ''ridiculous'' but he just carried on with it.
He said: ''I had a great time on 'Die Another Day'. There were things that I read in the script that were so ridiculous, like the invisible car, but I just tried to act my way through it and believe in it.
''You can really give yourself a massive headache and a great amount of stress trying to wangle some sense of believability into it.''
When Brosnan took on his first Bond film, 1995's 'GoldenEye', the franchise had been dormant for six years and the actor says he was nervous taking over as he wanted to keep both of Sean Connery and Sir Roger Moore's spirits in his version.
He said: ''I wanted to keep both of their spirits within my Bond and at first I was very aware of it, and I was nervous about indicating or playing impressions of those guys.
''But then I made peace with it and rather came at it with my own rhythm and sense of timing.''
