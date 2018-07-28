Pierce Brosnan doesn't think the #MeToo movement will affect the James Bond franchise.

The 65-year-old actor - who portrayed the suave spy in 'Goldeneye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 'The World is Not Enough' and 'Die Another Day' - hopes there will be more ''respect between the genders'' but though the iconic character has been criticised for being chauvinistic, he doesn't think the current climate will bring his former alter ego to an end.

Asked if he thinks Bond can survive #MeToo, he said: ''Well, I have no idea if the new films are going to address these social issues.

''I think Bond will continue in the same vein. I would suspect so, because men will continue to be men and women likewise.

''One hopes there will be more respect between the genders. You hope that good things will come out of this #MeToo movement.''

Despite playing such an iconic character, Pierce - who raised Chris, Sean and the late Charlotte with late wife Cassandra Harris and sons Dylan, 21, and Paris, 17, with spouse Keely Shaye Smith - admitted it wasn't something that ever particularly impressed his kids, though his youngest two have now taken more of an interest.

He said: ''It was never really a big issue. Dad played James Bond - I think they just accepted it.

''It was probably a little abstract to them.

''Now that they're older and they've seen the movies, I think they look back at it with greater interest.''

Both Dylan and Paris are enjoying successful modelling careers but the actor has warned them it's not a career path that will last forever.

He told heat magazine: ''We have friendly chats. I just teach them how to weather dealing with people's egos and make a living.

''They both enjoy it and they're making money, but it only lasts so long.

''It's a great entry into that world but I tell them not to take it too seriously.

''Just be professional, show up on time, be gracious, be kind, good-natured, work hard, support the people around you.''