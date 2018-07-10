Pierce Brosnan admits there was a ''crackle of anticipation'' when Cher stepped onto the set of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.

The 65-year-old actor appears alongside the chart-topping singer in the sequel and prequel to the 2008 film 'Mamma Mia!', and Pierce - who has reprised his role as Sam Carmichael - has revealed the level of excitement Cher created among the star-studded cast.

The veteran star - who also appears alongside the likes of Lily James, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep - shared: ''She was amazing, there was a crackle of anticipation on the set when she was coming in.

''On a particular day I had the day off and I [had] said to my mother 'I'll take you for lunch' and I was about to go to lunch and then they call me to set, so I told my mother to come down anyway, and we went down and it was Cher singing - it was incredible.''

The movie franchise is based on the songs of the iconic Swedish pop group ABBA.

But Pierce - whose singing talents were widely ridiculed following the release of 'Mamma Mia!' - revealed he had fewer opportunities to display his vocal talents this time around.

Speaking to ITV's 'This Morning', the Hollywood star quipped: ''Funnily enough I don't sing as much in this one as I did in the last one - I don't know why that is!

''I mean, I have a gold album, a platinum album ... however I do sing acapella in this one!''

Prior to shooting the second 'Mamma Mia!' movie, an insider claimed Pierce had been working with a coach in a bid to improve his much-maligned singing.

The source said: ''Pierce has been working with a vocal coach for a while now to prepare for his second attempt at being a musical theatre star.

''For the last film he had a coach he shared with his co-star Amanda Seyfried , but that wasn't enough so extra measures have been taken this time.''