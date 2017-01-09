The American Idol wannabe, who so impressed judge Jennifer Lopez she hired her as a back up, exchanged vows in New York City on Saturday (07Jan17).

The bride wore a custom silk gown designed by Michael Costello.

"I married my best friend today," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I am on a cloud 9."

Pia also posed for a picture with the entire bridal party at the Angel Orensanz Center, which she also posted on Instagram.

J.Lo reportedly introduced Toscano to Smith.