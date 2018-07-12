Pia Mia is reportedly in discussions to join the cast of 'After'.

The 21-year-old singer - who previously enjoyed chart success with her 2015 single 'Do it Again' - is wanted to appear in the new movie, which is based on the YA book of the same name by Anna Todd.

Josephine Langford has already been confirmed as one member of the cast, and she will play the role of Tessa, who has a sexual awakening as she enters college.

Elsewhere, English actor Hero Fiennes-Tiffin has been brought in to play the part of Hardin Scott, a brooding rebel, while Swen Temmelis is set to star as Jace.

Pia is wanted for the role of Tristan - who is actually a male character in the original book - in the Jenny Gage-directed movie, according to Collider.

Despite this, Pia remains best known for her music, and the Guamanian star previously admitted that her passion for singing goes all the way back to her childhood.

She shared: ''I've always had an intense passion for music and singing, but it wasn't until the third grade, when all the girls were trying out for a 'Cinderella' audition, that I decided to try out, too.

''The music director saw something in me at that audition, cast me as 'Cinderella', and then took me under his wing. As soon as I stepped on stage, I knew that this was what I wanted to do. I was eight.''