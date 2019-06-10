Phillip Schofield thinks Peter Andre was ''incredibly lucky'' to lose to Wade Robson in a dance competition to meet Michael Jackson.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker was spotted in archive footage featured in controversial HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland' earlier this year, and the presenter felt the singer must have been relieved not to have won in light of the allegations made in the film by Wade and James Safechuck, who both alleged they were abused by the late King of Pop after he befriended them as children.

Peter appeared as a guest on 'This Morning' on Monday (10.06.19) and Phillip said: ''If those allegations by Wade and Safechuck are true, you were incredibly lucky to come second.''

But the 46-year-old singer admitted he ''doesn't want to believe'' any of the allegations and he still ''hopes and prays'' they are not true.

Peter replied: ''Well in saying it that way, the thing is for me it's really hard for me.

''Let me explain it this way, I don't wanna get religious on people but people have belief and they have faith in something and if you were to go to someone and say this belief or this faith you have had all this time is not real, it's wrong. It takes a minute a, whether you are going to believe it or b, if you believe it to accept it.

''So for me I just guess, I don't wanna believe it but then again if there's any truth in it then you can't ignore either.

''So I'm just saying that at the moment you know for me personally let's just separate music for a minute...it's a difficult situation and I hope and pray that it wasn't true.''

The Michael Jackson estate has denied the claims made in the documentary and branded both accusers ''perjurers'' and ''admitted liars''.