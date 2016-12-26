The record, A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector, was famously recorded in the heat of August and September in Los Angeles.

Darlene Love, who was inducted into the Roll and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, and performed on the tracks White Christmas and Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), said that in order to stop artists including The Ronettes and Darlene's band The Crystals from flagging, Phil arranged for Christmas decorations to be brought into the overheating studio.

"It was the hottest summer I think it's been in California," she recalled. "Phil was saying, 'Y'all having a hard time in there. Let's make it really cold. We'll bring in some Christmas lights.' It didn't really help us any (sic)."

She added, "It was something like 95 to 101 (degrees Fahrenheit) that whole month when we made that album. So we had to bring on our own Christmas cheer."

Darlene saw her career dip in the 1970s, but returned to the limelight when she began performing Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) on David Letterman's final late night show before Christmas.

The song has since become a yuletide classic, but Darlene believes there may be a darker reason behind its popularity.

"With all the wars and everything going on in the world, people are gravitating to 'I want you to come home,' 'I want you to be with me.' I think that had a lot to do with the song becoming popular," she observed.

However she added, "Plus all the stars started singing it. Mariah Carey recorded it, U2 recorded it, Cher recorded it. And after all those years on the David Letterman show, everybody knows it. When it comes time for Christmas, they want to hear