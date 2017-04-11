Phil Collins' girlfriend and ex-wife Orianne Cevey has settled her divorce from Charles Fouad Mejjati.

The brunette beauty married the businessman following her divorce from the 'In The Air Tonight' hitmaker in 2008, and after filing for divorce last year - just a few months after she rekindled her relationship with Phil - she has now revealed they have reached a settlement.

Orianne released a statement claiming her and Charles have ''amicably resolved'' their disputes, and would now like to work on ''jointly'' raising the son they have together.

In her statement released to New York Post's Page Six column, she said: ''We have amicably resolved our disputes in the best interest of our family and desire to move forward in a peaceful manner and to otherwise jointly raise our son. We both desire to put this chapter of our lives behind us and for others to respect our desire for privacy.''

The news comes after Orianne claimed in court papers in 2016 that Charles had made her sign documents giving him rights to their $8.4 million Miami home - which she bought with the famous $35 million divorce settlement the former Genesis rocker was forced to pay her - whilst she was under the influence of painkillers she was required to take after undergoing back surgery.

Orianne - who suffers from Brown-Séquard syndrome due to a damaged spinal cord - slapped a lien on the property claiming she didn't remember signing the quit-claim deed to Charles in 2015 handing him the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property.

As yet it is unknown whether Orianne - who has sons Nicholas, 15, and Matthew, 12, with Phil - managed to secure the house, or if a different arrangement has been made.

In January 2016, Phil, 66, confirmed that he was back together with Orianne, who was his third wife after previous marriages to Andrea Bertorelli and Jill Tavelman.

He said at the time: ''I'm back with my third wife - I haven't really talked about it. We've been together for a while, and nobody's noticed.''