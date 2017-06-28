Phil Collins will rely on a golf buggy to get to the stage for his gig in London's Hyde Park on Friday (30.06.17).

The 'In the Air Tonight' hitmaker is still in considerable pain after suffering a fall earlier this month month and has found using the small motorised vehicle to travel short distances, such as from his dressing room to the performance area, invaluable so will have one on hand for his headlining show at the Barclaycard British Summer Time festival's opening night.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Phil has been very open about his back and leg problems and his recent accident hasn't helped the situation.

''He's hobbling about with a stick and has had to take the extra step of using the buggy to help him get through. It just shows what a professional he is.

''Fans would never know the discomfort he is still in. His focus and commitment are unbelievable.''

Earlier this week, Phil - who cancelled a number of shows at the beginning of the month after being hospitalised when he fell in his hotel room - performed at Dublin's Aviva Stadium as part of his 'Not Dead Yet' stadium but had to do the gig sitting down.

He told the crowd: ''Good evening Dublin, good evening Ireland in general. I have said many times before that I would stop doing this - concerts, tours in general. But I'm here because I missed you.

''I have to do this concert sitting down though. I am, as you might say, f***ed.''

Phil - who has spent the last 10 years in semi-retirement due to a dislocated vertebrae in his neck before making his return to the live music scene this year - was forced to cancel shows when he fell and hit his head on a chair as he walked to the toilet in his hotel room and, after having stitches on a gash on his forehead, was kept in hospital under observation.