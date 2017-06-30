Phil Collins has added new dates to his 'Not Yet Dead: Live Tour' after postponing two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall earlier this month.

The 66-year-old musician was forced to pull out of his planned performances at the iconic venue on June 8 and 9 after he fell and hit his head on a chair as he walked to the toilet in his hotel room, but he's now announced seven dates in Nottingham, Sheffield, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham in November and December.

All tickets for the rearranged London show on June 8 will be valid for the same venue on November 26.

The 'In The Air Tonight' hitmaker's actress daughter Lily Collins reassured fans he is on the mend despite the fall, which saw him hospitalised for observation.

Asked how her father is, she said recently: ''He's doing good, thank you.''

Following the postponement of his London gigs, Phil sent his ''sincere apologies'' to fans and said he was ''excited'' to return to the prestigious venue for rescheduled shows in November.

In 2009, former Genesis star had surgery on his neck and it was reported that he could no longer play the drums due to his injury.

Phil said in an interview back in 2014 that he still could not play the drums when he confirmed the problem was not arthritis but an undiagnosed nerve problem where he was unable to ''grip the sticks''.

The 'Against All Odds' singer will perform at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in London this evening (30.06.17).

He will be joined by support acts including Prince's backing band The New Power Generation, popular British duo Chas & Dave, 'That's the Way (I Like It)' hitmakers KC and the Sunshine Band, Blondie, Mike + The Mechanics and Starsailor.

Phil Collins' UK tour dates for 2017 are as follows:

November 2017:

Wednesday 22nd - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 24th - Sheffield Arena

Sunday 26th - London Royal Albert Hall (all tickets from June 8th rearranged show valid)

Monday 27th - London Royal Albert Hall (all tickets from June 9th rearranged show valid)

Wednesday 29th - Manchester Arena

December 2017:

Friday 1st - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Saturday 2nd - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sunday 3rd - Birmingham Genting Arena