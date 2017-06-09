Phil Collins is ''doing good'' following his recent hospitalisation.

The 66-year-old musician - who has spent the last 10 years in semi-retirement due to a dislocated vertebrae in his neck before making his return to the live music scene this year - fell and hit his head on a chair as he walked to the toilet in his hotel room earlier this week and, after having stitches on a gash on his forehead, was kept in hospital under observation.

Though Phil had to cancel his planned shows at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday (08.06.17) and Friday (09.06.17) as a result of his accident, his actress daughter Lily Collins has reassured fans he is on the mend.

Asked how he is by 'Entertainment Tonight' at the New York premiere of her new movie 'Okja', she said: ''He's doing good, thank you.''

Following the postponement of his London gigs, Phil sent his ''sincere apologies'' to fans and said he was ''excited'' to return to the prestigious venue for rescheduled shows in November.

A statement released by Phil's spokesperson on Thursday said: ''We unfortunately have to announce that Phil Collins' performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London will be postponed tonight and tomorrow.

''Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

''Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.''

In 2009, the 'In the Air Tonight' hitmaker had surgery on his neck and it was reported that he could no longer play the drums due to his injury.

Phil said in an interview back in 2014 that he still could not play the drums when he confirmed the problem was not arthritis but an undiagnosed nerve problem where he was unable to ''grip the sticks''.

The former Genesis star will resume his tour in Cologne, Germany, on June 11.