Burrell, who sings I See a Victory alongside Pharrell Williams on the soundtrack of new film Hidden Figures, was caught on camera delivering an ill-advised sermon with a preacher about sexuality.

The music star said, "You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face - you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted."

Her remarks cost her a performance on gay talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' daytime programme and prompted the stars of Hidden Figures to blast Kim - and now she has lost her radio show Bridging the Gap, which aired in Texas.

The show premiered on the Texas Southern University radio station KTSU last summer (Jun16).

Announcing the cancellation on Thursday, a network spokesman stated, "The Kim Burrell Show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming."

Meanwhile, Happy singer Pharrell appeared on Ellen and distanced himself from Burrell's comments during an interview, telling DeGeneres, "There's no space, there's no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017."

Calling Burrell "a fantastic singer", he added, "I love her, just like I love everybody else, and we all got to get used to that - we all have to get used to everyone's differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colourful world, and it only works with inclusion and empathy."