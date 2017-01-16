Pharrell Williams thinks women can save the world.

The 43-year-old musician is a long-time advocate for equality for women and has claimed that while he is uncertain of his own ability to excel in a time of crisis, he thinks women can be relied upon to save humanity.

Pharrell - who worked on the new film 'Hidden Figures', which centres on three African-American women who worked for NASA at the time of the Apollo 11 moon landing - said: ''I don't know what I could do, but I know if women wanted to, they could save this nation. If women wanted to, they could save the world.''

Pharrell - who wrote original music for the movie, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae - remains frustrated by inequality in society.

He told Esquire magazine: ''Women have a lot to carry, right? Including the entire human species. That's deep. And still they don't have an equal say on this planet. That's insane.

''Meanwhile, their feelings are suppressed, their spirits are oppressed, and their ambitions are repressed.''

The 'Happy' hitmaker - who was a high-profile advocate of former US Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton - said that the achievements of women are too often overlooked.

In fact, he suggested that the real-life story of 'Hidden Figures' and the fact that it was completely unknown until recently is reflection of the broader problem.

Pharrell, who also serves as a producer on the movie, explained: ''The female contribution to anything significant has always been historically dismissed or discounted, or often erased.''