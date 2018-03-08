Pharrell Williams is to launch lingerie, jewellery and cosmetics lines.

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker released his last solo album, 'G I R L', almost four years ago but it seems he's planning to extend the reach of the record further after getting the approval to use 'Girl By Pharrell Williams' and 'Pharrell Williams Girl' name on a variety of female products.

According to TMZ, Pharrell - who applied for the trademark last November - can use the slogans on clothing, lingerie, athletic items, luggage, jewellery and cosmetics.

He has also had 'GIRL' trademarked for music, which applies to recordings, online books and other media, as well as electronics.

The 44-year-old musician already has a number of successful, largely male, clothing lines, including Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream.

In November, Pharrell collaborated with Chanel on a range of sneakers and was ''honoured'' the French fashion house let him design for them after previously modelling for the label.

He said: ''I just was happy to try it, you know. I've been honoured to just work with them as long as we have, doing all the different things that we have, and to have them jump out the window and do sneakers with me was so cool.''

The 'Happy' singer came up with ''five designs'', which creative director Karl Lagerfeld, 84, then whittled down to ensure the 'Frontin' star's ideas were in keeping with the Chanel style.

He continued: ''We picked five different designs and these are the ones that Karl liked, the ones that said 'Chanel' and 'Pharrell', which I was honoured by, because he could have picked any of the other ones that just said 'Chanel.'''

And Pharrell has admitted he would ''love'' to join forces with the label again in the future and release another collection, although it is dependent on the company.

Asked if he has any other projects with Chanel, he said: ''I think that's up to them. I would love to.''