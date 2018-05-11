Pharrell Williams is set to open a restaurant and cocktail lounge in Miami.

The 'Happy' hitmaker may have a successful career in music but he's keen to add another string to his bow by diving into the food and drinks business and launching his first-ever cuisine called Swan and Bar Bevy at 90 NE 39th St in Florida.

The 45-year-old rapper has teamed up with business mogul David Grutman - who owns the popular LIV - and the pair have been working on the venture for two years.

Speaking to the South Florida Business Journal, Grutman said: ''[He] has some great ideas and visions. I think it's going to the be the most beautiful restaurant in Miami.''

The eatery will operate under Grutman's company Groot Hospitality, which services other Miami restaurants such as Komodo, LIV Hard Rock Stadium, OTL, and Planta.

It's not yet known when the restaurant and cocktail bar will open, but details - including the launch date - are expected to be released soon via its official website.

But a restaurant isn't the only thing Pharrell is working on at the moment as he's to launch lingerie, jewellery and cosmetics lines under the names 'Girl By Pharrell Williams' and 'Pharrell Williams Girl' following the release of his album 'G I R L'.

The 'Blurred Lines' singer - who applied for the trademark last November - can use the slogans on clothing, lingerie, athletic items, luggage, jewellery and cosmetics.

He has also had 'GIRL' trademarked for music, which applies to recordings, online books and other media, as well as electronics.

The musician already has a number of successful - largely male - clothing lines, including Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream.

In November, Pharrell collaborated with Chanel on a range of sneakers and was ''honoured'' the French fashion house let him design for them.