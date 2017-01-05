Gospel star Kim found herself under attack after one of her sermons at her church in Houston, Texas last Friday (30Dec16) was streamed live on Facebook, during which she seemingly stated: "That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man's penis in your face - you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman's breast, you are perverted."

Kim and Pharrell had been scheduled to perform their duet I See a Victory from new movie Hidden Figures on Ellen's daily chat show on Thursday (05Jan17), but after the Facebook Live sermon, openly gay Ellen made the decision to cut Kim from her line-up.

Pharrell still appeared on the show, and discussed Ellen's call with the host, who told him: "You were supposed to perform it with a singer, I actually didn’t know her, her name is Kim Burrell. She made a statement she was doing a Facebook live and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals so I didn’t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me. So we’ll let you talk about it."

Pharrell responded: "There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. There’s no room. She’s a fantastic singer, I love her, just like I love everybody else and we all got to get used to that. We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.”

Pharrell has been joined by Hidden Figures stars Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae in slamming the Christian singer's comments.

Following the controversy caused by her statements, Kim attempted to defend herself, insisting she made no direct mention of the lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) community during her headline-grabbing service.

"I never said 'LGBT' in the sermon. I said 'S-I-N,'" she claimed. "I know that people are going to be mad... To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you because God loves you. But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God."